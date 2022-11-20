Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attends opening of 18th Francophonie Summit

VIETNAM, November 20 - DJERBA — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân attended the opening of the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, on Saturday (local time).

The summit, themed “Connectivity in diversity – the digital vector of development and solidarity in the French-speaking world,” took place on November 19 and 20 with discussions on the political and economic situation in the world.

Opening the summit, Tunisian President Kais Saied reiterated his country’s strong commitment to Francophone and to the fundamental values expressed via the French language.

Secretary General of the International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo highlighted the strong changes of the OIF over the past 50 years which affirmed its important role and position, and promoted multilateralism.

She called on countries to work together to define orientations to build an increasingly dynamic and influential Francophone community, turning it into an inclusive digital space while ensuring cultural and language diversity.

Delivering a keynote speech at the summit, Vice President Xuân proposed comprehensive and long-term solutions to build a united and strong Francophone community, including continuing to promote the French language as a foundation of the Francophone community, supporting member countries in popularising the French language and training the French language for peacekeeping; boosting cooperation in economy, commerce and investment and creating an environment for French to become a language of business; and continuing to strive to promote peace, stability and maritime safety and security in the East Sea and call for parties to settle disputes by peaceful measures and in line with international laws.

She affirmed that Việt Nam has actively participated in and made responsible contributions to building a united and strong Francophone community for the benefit of people and for peace, stability and sustainable development of the world.

Vice President Xuân had bilateral meetings with other leaders and heads of delegations during the event.

Founded in 1970, the Francophone Community groups 88 member states with the goal of sharing the French language and universal values for the sake of peace, cooperation, solidarity and sustainable development. The members are from five continents, with about 220 million French speakers out of a population of 890 million. — VNS