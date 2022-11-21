My Fitness Answer to Launch Black Friday Fitness Member Deals With Special Offers

The Black Friday fitness membership deal will allow new members to access the training and nutrition program of the fitness company with special offers.

LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Fitness Answer, an online personal fitness training and nutritional coaching company, has recently announced a plan to launch health and fitness Black Friday deals with special membership offers. The company has been helping people achieve their fitness goals using their knowledge and experience to design workout and nutrition programs specifically tailored for their fitness level, age, and lifestyle.My Fitness Answer’s Black Friday fitness membership deals will allow new members to receive the personal fitness training provided to existing members, but with special offers. This will include access to the volumes of detailed training videos for different workout programs. The company’s Black Friday fitness membership deals will also involve participation in their Total Body Transformation Challenge. The challenge is focused on losing 20 lbs of weight in 12 weeks. Participants to the challenge are provided with exercise programs with detailed videos and descriptions, customized meal plans, grocery shopping lists, eating-out guide, weekly 1:1 accountability calls, unlimited support (email, chat, text), and a proprietary mobile app where they can track progress. Winners are rewarded with the choice of either 10 free zoom training calls or $500 worth of any nutritional products and/or exercise equipment provided by the companies or products listed on their website.My Fitness Answer is one of the best in the online fitness and nutrition industry operating in the city. Their personalized approach to engagement with members makes their training different and effective from other fitness companies. The company places considerable emphasis on the individuality and varying needs and profiles of each of their members. Every personal training course starts with an evaluation of the client's fitness level, eating profile, medical concerns, and possible injuries. After analyzing all these factors, trainers formulate a workout and nutrition plan to achieve their fitness goals. The workout and nutrition plan change as clients progress and their fitness level increases.During the announcement, the company’s owner said, “Here at My Fitness Answer, our online fitness trainers have over 22 years' experience and take your fitness goals seriously. We understand that losing weight and gaining muscle can be challenging, and our goal is to help you overcome hurdles and reach your goals. Our online personal fitness training and nutritional coaching will create your individualized fitness plan, with a selection of over 7,500 exercises videos with descriptions of how to perform each exercise correctly.” About My Fitness Answer : My Fitness Answer is an online personal fitness training and nutritional coaching company based in Lutz, Florida.