Statement by Minister Marci Ien on Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today:

"This November 20, 2022 – on Transgender Day of Remembrance – the Government of Canada recognizes the magnitude of the challenges trans people face. Too many have paid with their lives or endured unacceptable discrimination for living their truth and expressing themselves as they are.

It is important to highlight the struggle, the courage, and the resilience of trans people, as well as to remember those who have been lost in the fight against hatred and discrimination. In 2020, 259 people in Canada from 2SLGBTQI+ communities were the target of police-reported hate crimes based on their sexual orientation – the highest rate since 2009. Additionally, 60% of sexual minorities in Canada have experienced sexual or physical assault in their lifetimes.

Today, vigils are being held across Canada and around the world. The names of the victims of anti-trans violence will be read out in remembrance. We join in this grim but necessary chorus.

We all have a duty to fight the social stigma affecting this group. We strongly encourage everyone in Canada to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and especially trans people, in order to end the systemic discrimination that occurs based on sexual orientation, sex characteristics, and gender identity and expression.

Work is underway on the Government's recently launched Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan...Building our future, with pride, the first such strategy in Canada. This work is focusing on six priority areas:

The Government of Canada has already led on actions such as the criminalization of 'conversion therapies' in January 2022, of which I am particularly proud.

As the minister responsible for Women and Gender Equality Canada, I sincerely wish for an even more diverse and inclusive Canada, one where 2SLGBTQI+ people are valued and can fully participate in all aspects of economic, social, and political life."

