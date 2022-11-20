PDD Holdings-Backed Temu Offers Limited-Time Lightning Deals For Shoppers

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deals keep improving at Temu, the online marketplace offering wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity.

Consumers can now enjoy limited-time bargains through the Lightning Deals section on the Temu website (www.temu.com) and mobile apps. The flash-sale items are selected from more than 250 available merchandise categories and represent some of the best deals on the platform.



A countdown timer shows the amount of time before the deals expire. Shoppers can see from the Lightning Deals page whether an item is newly featured and is selling fast. Other information like the price and sales volume is also available to help consumers make their purchase decisions.



Launched in September 2022, Boston, Massachusetts-based Temu is taking a fresh approach to online retail by offering wholesale prices on the widest selection of merchandise for individual buyers.

Temu is backed by PDD Holdings, the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group with an extensive network of more than 11 million suppliers and logistics partners. Temu leverages the sourcing and fulfillment capabilities of PDD Holdings to provide consumers with the widest range of quality products at affordable prices. In 2021, the group handled 61 billion orders, serving some 900 million consumers worldwide.



About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.



About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in the U.S., and Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities. PDD Holdings has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018 and has built extensive sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that it shares with its various businesses.

