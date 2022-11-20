Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on for I-86, I-90

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in Erie County.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. The vehicle restrictions reflected Tier 3 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan (PDF).

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph on I-90 for all vehicles, and commercial vehicles restrictions must move to the right lane.

Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department's primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

