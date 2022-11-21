Ficohsa Receives Prestigious CSR Award for 16th Straight Year
Bank Recognized for Contribution to the Development of Honduras
Ficohsa has made good progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but there is much more work to do. We shall invest further in local communities and protecting the natural environment in 2023.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 16th consecutive year, Ficohsa has been formally recognized as a socially responsible company for its ongoing commitment to the development of Honduras.
— Luis Atala Faraj, Executive Vice-President, Ficohsa Financial Group
FUNDAHRSE - a nonprofit that promotes respect for ethical values, positive impacts on local communities, and environmentally sustainable business practices - presented Ficohsa with the prestigious Empresa Socialmente Responsable – or “Socially Responsible Business” – award at a ceremony in Tegucigalpa.
Receiving the award on behalf of Grupo Financiero Ficohsa, Luis Atala Faraj, Executive Vice-President, said, “This award - presented to Ficohsa for the 16th year in succession - is testament to our 5,500 staff who care very deeply about driving positive change throughout Honduras, ensuring that our business impacts positively on the environment and the people of this great country.”
Ficohsa published its Sustainability Report 2021 in June, highlighting many environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues where the company is using its size and economic strength for good:
- The Ficohsa Foundation for Early Childhood Education has benefitted 150,000 pre-school children in 148 educational centers since its inception in 1998.
- Ficohsa is working with the Government and the United Nations Development Program to support Hondurans whose incomes have suffered due to COVID19. So far under the Bono Único Project, 170,000 vulnerable people have shared USD $13.8 million in exchange for food.
- In 2009, Ficohsa became the first bank in the region to develop an Environmental and Social Risk Analysis System (SARAS) to monitor the impact of its operations as well as those of its clients on the environment.
- In 2021, Ficohsa’s financial education program www.tuconcienciafinanciera.com - part of a campaign to increase financial inclusion in the region - was viewed by 1.3 million people
- In 2022, Ficohsa launched its Mujeres Adelante program to promote the economic growth of Honduran women. Banco Ficohsa supports over 21,000 SMEs in Central America, of which over 50% are women-led. Through loans and technical support, Ficohsa enables these businesses to grow, create sustainable jobs, and generate wealth and tax returns - particularly in those parts of the country that need the most support.
Mr. Atala Faraj continued, “Ficohsa has made good progress on many of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, but of course there is much more work to do. We shall be investing further in our local communities and protecting the natural environment in 2023.”
Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Established in 1994 and operating in the U.S., Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Panama, Ficohsa has 1.8 million clients, 5,500 staff, and 4,500 service points via Banco Ficohsa and TENGO. Ficohsa’s innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region.
Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and adheres to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Banco Ficohsa. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.
Michelle Zúniga
Ficohsa
+504 9703-9726
email us here