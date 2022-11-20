/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 20, 2022/
November 20, 2022 7:00 AM | 4 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Djerba, Tunisia
8:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session II, entitled "Women and Youth, Priority Targets of the Francophonie."
Note for media:
9:40 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session III.
Closed to media
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.
Note for media:
11:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session III.
Note for media:
11:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Sommet de la Francophonie.
Note for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion on the current situation in Haiti.
Note for media:
3:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
Djerba–Zarzis International Airport
Closed to media
