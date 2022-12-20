DR. PHONE FIX'S NATIONAL EXPANSION CONTINUES WITH THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF ITS MEDICINE HAT STORE
Business Leader and Broadcaster help celebrate grand opening
We provide unmatched service, repairing phones, tablets, iPads and computers and we guarantee our work for life.”MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA , CANADA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDICINE HAT, AB. Medicine Hat Chamber of Commerce President Trevor Anhel recently joined Dr. Phone Fix’s Piyush Sawhney, CEO of Canada’s fastest growing cell phone repair business, to cut the ribbon to officially open its 30th national location in Medicine Hat.
On hand to record the opening was MY 96 radio host Steve Ball who broadcast live from the event.
Dr. Phone Fix, a Canadian leader in the cell phone and electronics repair business, is opening one new store roughly every three weeks as part of its growth plan to reach 200 stores nationwide. The Company expects to be getting close to 1/5th of the way there by this Christmas. Online industry publication, Retail Insider, describes the openings as happening at a “crazy pace.”
“We’re proud to be expanding in Medicine Hat and pleased we’ve received a nearly perfect 5-Star Google rating from local customers,” says Mr. Sawhney.
Dr. Phone Fix is one of Canada’s hottest new business stories in the multi-billion dollar cell phone business. Mr. Sawhney or the Company are a nominee, finalist or winner of more than 30 top Canadian and International 2022 business awards. A gala in London England celebrated winners of the 19th Stevie International Business Awards which included Dr. Phone Fix along with Bell, Telus, BMO and Canadian Tire.
Sawhney says, “We know how concerned Medicine Hat residents are about protecting the planet so we’re pleased our specially trained technicians can give their cell phones a ‘second life’ so to speak, and divert them from e-waste landfills. We provide unmatched service, repairing phones, tablets, iPads and computers and we guarantee our work for life.” He added, “Dr. Phone Fix is the second largest buyer/seller of certified pre-owned cell phones in Canada so instead of buying expensive new models customers can get great phones that look like new at greatly reduced prices.”
Sawhney also says, "As part of our green commitment, Dr. Phone Fix is partnering with Canada’s top non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle, which is the federal government’s chosen battery recycler”. Dr. Phone Fix is also a partner with Canada's most popular loyalty program - AIR MILES® Reward Program. The cell phone repair company prides itself on its customer experience and has a nearly perfect 5-Star Google rating and has received more than 8,000 positive online reviews.
