WINTER WEATHER AND RAIN DOESN'T DAMPEN SPIRITS FOR VISITORS AS THE HOLIDAY SEASON KICKS OFF AT MOODY GARDENS

Galveston, Texas (November 19, 2022) – Holiday in the Gardens has officially kicked off at Moody Gardens. On Opening Day, The Festival of Lights trail illuminated at 6 p.m. officially kicking off the holiday season. Thousands of guests came to enjoy all of the holiday attractions including, the one-mile trail filled with millions of lights, over 100 sound-enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, the return of ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas, hot cocoa, fireside smores, ice skating, photos with Santa Claus, and much more.

The mile-long Festival of Lights trail and ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas are two of the nine-holiday attractions at Moody Gardens for the Holiday Season. Other attractions include the Arctic Slide, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D" film, Cirque Joyeux Dinner, and Show at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, the area's only outdoor ice skating rink, holiday movies in the MG 3D Theater, train rides, evening cruises and so much more. Guests that are looking to stay overnight or for an extended stay are encouraged to look at the family-friendly Moody Gardens Hotel which offers spectacular views of the destination's iconic pyramids dressed in holiday lights.

"Festival of Lights has become a well-established tradition for families over the years," said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO, who added that indoor holiday attractions provide plenty of options and even a little rain or cold weather doesn't keep visitors from enjoying the festivities.

Guests looking for bargains and fewer visitors can take advantage of Value Days every Monday –Thursday between Nov. 28 - Dec. 15 and Jan. 3 - 5. The best deal is a Holiday Pass which includes admission to ICE LAND, the Festival of Lights trail, one movie in the 3D and 4D theaters, Arctic Slide, Train Ride, Ice Skating Rink and Aquarium Pyramid for only $65 on a Value Day and $70 regularly. Festival of Lights and other holiday attractions open at 4 p.m. nightly and close at 10 p.m. on Value Days at 9 p.m. Moody Gardens' year-round attractions open at 10 a.m. daily. For more information, including ticket and hotel package options, please visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/.

Enjoy a weekend getaway at the Moody Gardens Hotel with savings this holiday season. The Early Black Friday Hotel Package is available from Nov. 22 through March 9 with 30 percent off the best available rates. For more information on this special please visit, https://www.moodygardens.com/stay/.

Food Drive Thursdays will also offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the Festival at a special discount in recognition of helping those in need this holiday season. Guests can bring a non-perishable food item every Thursday throughout the month of December and receive a two-for-one admission into the Festival of Lights. The food will be donated to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

For more information please visit https://www.moodygardens.com/holiday_season/ or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

