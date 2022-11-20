Buy a $60 Raffle Ticket Before March 2023; Get a Chance to Own a Million-Dollar Victorian B&B in Ireland

CORK, IRELAND, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robin Hill House is up for sale, but not the typical or expected way with a real estate agent. Instead, owner Deirdre Mackesy is raffling off her B&B (mansion), to one lucky winner on Mar. 24, 2023.

For the price of $60, anyone can own a Victorian home overlooking Cork Harbour. The house and surrounding property are valued at £1.5 million or $1.77 million. Ticket numbers are capped at 50,000 entrants.

“I decided to exit the B&B business this way as many of my frequent visitors wished they could own a property like this one and run a B&B for themselves,” Deirdre Mackesy said. “After thinking about it for a while, I realized that people who could afford a property like this would probably not have the interest to continue with it. I want this property to go to someone who will enjoy it, and continue with the business. It is a win-win for so many people in the equation.”

“Buy a raffle ticket and become a millionaire overnight,” she said. “You have to be in it to win it!”

Robin Hill House is an approved bed and breakfast business with a 4-Star Fáilte Ireland Hotel Classification. The new owner will receive a fully furnished property with no mortgage, rent, legal fees, or stamp duty. There are six ensuite bedrooms in the main house and one wooden cabin, with access to the garden grounds. Additionally, space is available to build a second cabin if desired.

“The B&B business is thriving even under inflationary pressure,” Mackesy added. “I will provide training to the lucky winner, if needed. People are very interested in this whole raffle concept and ticket sales are doing very well.”

Following the raffles closure, Mackesy plans to donate five percent of all proceeds to The Hope Foundation, a charity working with street and slum children in Kolkata, India. Maureen Forrest is the founder of The Hope Foundation.

Mackesy met Forrest during her volunteer work in Rwanda with the Cork branch of GOAL Ireland. Over the years, she has visited Forrest’s projects in India. After the transfer of Robin Hill House to the new owner, Mackey has plans to be semi-retired. However, she would like to volunteer more time with The Hope Foundation and other charitable organizations when possible.

Robin Hill House is in Rushbrooke near Cobh, an island in Cork Harbour. The house was built by the Rushbrooke family in 1866. The property still has many of its original Victorian features, which include: a Gothic-style porch, original tiles, shutters, and a cellar. The house stayed in the Rushbrooke family until the 1950s. Then, it was sold to the Irish Church Authority as a rectory. After that, it was known as the Glebe House in the 1970s until it eventually became a B&B.

See www.robinhill.ie for additional property details or to ask questions. Raffle tickets may also be purchased through www.robinhillraffle.com. Raffall.com is the management company for this raffle.

Snap up a ticket before it’s too late!