Advent calendar by Vancouver company features cannabis products worth $250

VANCOUVER, BC (PRWEB) November 19, 2022

‘Tis the season for cannabis lovers to kick off the countdown to Christmas and what better way to ring in time with family and friends than with a bit of bud.

Budmail 420 is hoping to get all pumped for the festive season, literally one day at a time, with the release of a cannabis advent calendar in Canada.

And since chilling out is oftentimes central to those seasonal get-togethers, celebrations and observances, the calendar will have buyers prepared for three weeks of comfort and joy as the big day approaches.

The calendars, which offer a bit of everything, feature 20 days of edibles, pre-rolls, grams of flower and four days of cannabis accessories, notes a statement from Vancouver, B.C.-based Budmail 420, a cannabis subscription service operating in North America, whose boxes include Puff (can have flower, pre-rolls, and vapes), Edible, CBD (topicals, flower, vapes and edibles) and sampler (a bit of everything).

Of course, there's no need to use the special offering of each calendar all at once or to create trash. "Each one of those wonderful little goodies is tucked inside of a reusable cardboard box and marked," the company reports.

Budmail 420 points out that each box has $250 worth of cannabis products and carries a $265 price tag, before taxes. Anyone expecting that one calendar simply won't be enough can order a second and get completely different daily offerings.

Dylan Fawcett, president and CEO of Budmail 420, suggests that advent calendars have been a solid fit with other industries, so why not cannabis?

"The company has seen the success of unique advent calendars in other industries," said Dylan Fawcett, President and CEO of Budmail 420. "This was a way that we could provide customers with a fun and engaging gift that they can enjoy for an entire month," Fawcett says.

"These beautiful boxes are being filled by a partner dispensary with high-quality products with a different product each day," he reports, with the company reporting it is working with dispensary partners to fill its regular edition of customized weed subscription boxes.

While Canadians will be the first to enjoy the new advent calendar — remember, calendar supply is limited — Budmail 420 reports the company "is working to expand the service area and provide subscription boxes where legal to anyone interested."

The high-minded celebrations can kick off on Dec. 1, with the delivery of the calendars slated for the final week of November.

Getting into the holiday spirit is an idea that hasn't been lost on others as well. The information posted on the Ontario Cannabis Store notes that Thinker x Ahlot has returned with "a bigger and better cannabis advent calendar — 24 Js for the Holidays." The limited edition, four-strain pre-roll pack comes preloaded with two different sativa and two different indica strains at a cost of $69.96 for six grams (taxes included).

Cannabis lovers seem in on weed advent calendars. National Post reported back in 2017 that one licensed Vancouver company just looking to do something "fun" announced it was releasing marijuana-filled advent calendars and was soon scrambling to keep up with demand. With 150 calendars, the company reportedly had about 1,500 people on the waiting list.

