Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs Promotes the Value of Childcare Choice on National Child Day
The not-for-profit is actively engaged in advocating for a fair federal-provincial childcare agreement that maintains choice within Alberta’s childcare system.
The private childcare sector provides enhanced choice and flexibility for parents, and we are steadfast in our belief that choice in childcare is in the best interest of all children in need of care.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE), a not-for-profit created to keep private childcare a choice for Alberta families, is speaking out on National Child Day to promote the value of childcare and the impact choice has on ensuring best outcomes for children and their families.
— Krystal Churcher, chair of AACE
Each year, Canada celebrates National Child Day on November 20 in recognition of its commitment to uphold children’s rights as well as commemorate the signing of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child outlines 54 articles that guide what is required to raise healthy, happy children. Article 3 speaks directly to children’s best interests: “In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.”
“It is our view that parental choice in childcare is paramount when considering the best interests of the child,” says Krystal Churcher, chair of AACE. “Today is a day dedicated to children’s rights. We will continue to fight today and every day to ensure that right is protected.”
This year, National Child Day is focussing on the right to participate with respect to recreation, education, family, culture, and decision-making. While children are not the direct decision makers regarding childcare, their parents make decisions on their behalf that are in their best interests and align with their family values and culture.
An ongoing survey by AACE of parents with children currently in childcare or who are affected by growing waitlists revealed that almost half of respondents chose their specific centre because the program’s operational values align with their family values, punctuating the importance of parental choice within the childcare system.
“Each individual program has specific characteristics that make it appealing for families whether that be a program’s location, the specific programing it provides, or its philosophy,” continues Churcher. “The private childcare sector provides enhanced choice and flexibility for parents, and we are steadfast in our belief that choice in childcare is in the best interest of all children in need of care.”
A recent survey of 57 private childcare operators from across Alberta revealed that those operators have 4039 families on waitlists, indicating the problem with a lack of childcare spaces and childcare choice is pervasive across the province. That number included centres with capped waitlists and only represents a small fraction of childcare operators in the province, so the actual number of parents on waitlists is considerably higher.
“The private childcare industry is ready and willing to address growing waitlists and accessibility issues, but we are being limited by an arbitrary cap on the number of private childcare licences being granted through the federal-provincial childcare agreement,” continues Churcher. “We have been actively involved in conversations with government and look forward to achieving an amicable solution that puts children first.”
About Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs
Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs is a not-for-profit comprised of childcare operators from across the province. Its goal is to advocate for choice in childcare that supports both families and operators.
For more information, or to become a member, visit https://www.abchildcare.org/.
