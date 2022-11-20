The Healthy Workforce Institute’s Dr. Renee Thompson Featured in NurseDeck Magazine

Nursing leader and entrepreneur addresses the sources of nurse bullying and incivility in healthcare

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute is pleased to announce that CEO & Founder, Dr. Renee Thompson was featured in the November 15, 2022, issue of NurseDeck Magazine. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Thompson discusses the sources of nurse bullying and incivility in healthcare and explains how to address uncomfortable topics to make for a more effective healthcare team.

"I am honored to be feature in NurseDeck Magazine and appreciate that they are raising awareness of the detrimental impact that disruptive behaviors have on the nursing profession," says Thompson.

Dr. Renee Thompson is the CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute and works with healthcare organizations to cultivate a professional workforce by addressing bullying, and incivility. Renee has authored several books including, “Do No Harm” Applies to Nurses Too!, and Enough! Eradicate Bullying & Incivility in Healthcare: Strategies for Front Line Leaders. She is one of only 30 nurses in the world who have achieved the prestigious certified speaking professional designation. In 2018, she was recognized as one of LinkedIn’s Top Ten Voices in Healthcare for her contribution to their global online healthcare community and in 2022, was recognized as one of the top 5 nurse influencers on LinkedIn.

About NurseDeck Magazine

In the early 90’s a group of healthcare admins, nurses, career coaches, and community organizers joined minds. They realized that the world was missing a reliable community experience for nurses. Something that could encourage the community to improve the lives of future and existing nurses everywhere. Now known as, NurseDeck, their community has grown to over 250k strong. Allowing resources, guidance and voices to be built and heard by the entire nursing world.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, The Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

