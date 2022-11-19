Submit Release
Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to assist communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.

