Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

CANADA, November 19 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the margins of the Eighteenth Summit of La Francophonie.

Prime Minister Trudeau welcomed the continued ceasefire following the escalation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September, and expressed his support for ongoing meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau strongly condemned Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine, and reiterated Canada’s intention to continue to support Ukraine and impose costs on Russia for its actions.

Prime Minister Trudeau also reiterated Canada’s intention to strengthen bilateral ties and to increase support for Armenian democracy, including by opening a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia as part of Canada’s diplomatic expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.