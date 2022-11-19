Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,311 in the last 365 days.

RoK corporation shares ways to operate online auction system with HCM City

VIETNAM, November 19 -  

SEOUL — The Korea Asset Management Corporation (KAMCO) announced that it has transferred the operation technology of its OnBid – an online auction system – to HCM City.

Onbid is the first online public auction platform in the Republic of Korea developed by KAMCO in 2002 to handle public property efficiently. KAMCO also discussed measures to install and operate the system in HCM City.

KAMCO CEO Kwon Nam-joo said the company has recently organised an OnBid training workshop for HCM City’s officials at the headquarters of the Busan International Financial Centre to promote the establishment and operation of the online auction system in the Vietnamese city.

In this training course, KAMCO shared experience in the operation of the system as well as specific cases such as the settlement process and online auction institution, and the structure, main tasks and business models of the system. — VNS

You just read:

RoK corporation shares ways to operate online auction system with HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.