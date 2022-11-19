Attorney General James Announces 45 Guns Turned in at Columbia County Gun Buyback

AG James Has Taken More Than 3,700 Firearms Out of Communities Since 2019

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback event hosted by her office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. Today’s event is a part of Attorney General James’ ongoing efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers throughout the state. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 3,700 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other initiatives since taking office in 2019.

“Getting guns off the streets and out of communities is a common-sense way to help protect New Yorkers from gun violence and save lives,” said Attorney General James. “Through our partnership with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, we successfully removed 45 guns from the city of Hudson and the surrounding communities. In our ongoing efforts against gun violence, we held nine gun buybacks and took more than 1,000 guns out of neighborhoods throughout the state this past year. Public safety will always be our top priority, and my office will continue to leave no stone unturned in keeping New Yorkers safe.”





“We believe today's gun buyback event was a success,” said Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf. “The availability to drop off a firearm with no questions asked allows law enforcement to get guns off the street, get firearms that are in questionable condition turned in for destruction, and also affords the possibility of reuniting a stolen or lost firearm with the rightful owner. We look forward to continuing to keep our community safe and assist our citizens in any way we can.”

Today’s community gun buyback resulted in the collection of 45 guns, including 18 long guns, 20 handguns, six non-working guns, and an assault weapon. Since 2013, OAG has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected more than 5,700 firearms. This year alone, Attorney General James has held nine gun buybacks throughout the state and helped remove more than 1,000 guns out of circulation through the program. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 3,700 guns out of communities since 2019.

In exchange for the firearms, OAG offered monetary compensation, in the form of prepaid gift cards, when an unloaded gun was received and secured by an officer on site.