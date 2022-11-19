Submit Release
News Search

There were 205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,325 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Woman On Impaired Driving Charges Following Fatal Anne Arundel County Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a woman on impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, Maryland was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-97 when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta that was traveling south on the same road.

Attempting to avoid that crash, the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV swerved before crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, collided into debris associated with the crash. The passenger in the Ford, identified as Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis, was declared deceased at the scene. Interstate 97 was briefly closed following the crash.

Bryant-Pelloni was arrested at the scene and transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. After consultation with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Bryant-Pelloni was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter and related charges. She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Woman On Impaired Driving Charges Following Fatal Anne Arundel County Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.