Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, November 19, 2022
|
6:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive in Djerba, Tunisia.
|
|
|
|
Djerba–Zarzis International Airport
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
9:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the official welcome by the President of Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed, and the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
9:50 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Francophonie family photo.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
10:10 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the official opening ceremony of the Sommet de la Francophonie.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the opening session of the Sommet de la Francophonie.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session I, entitled "Digital Technology, a Priority Tool for the Francophonie."
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
11:40 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of Quebec, François Legault.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
1:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the official luncheon hosted by the President of Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
|
3:10 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session I.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
5:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session II.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
|
7:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a cultural program at the Houmt Souk open air theatre.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
8:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the official dinner hosted by the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.
|
|
|
|
Note for media: