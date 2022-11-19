Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, November 19, 2022

6:30 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will arrive in Djerba, Tunisia.



Djerba–Zarzis International Airport



Note for media:


9:15 a.m.      

The Prime Minister will attend the official welcome by the President of Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed, and the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcaster coverage


9:50 a.m.      

The Prime Minister will participate in the Francophonie family photo.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcaster coverage


10:10 a.m.    

The Prime Minister will attend the official opening ceremony of the Sommet de la Francophonie.



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster coverage


10:30 a.m.    

The Prime Minister will attend the opening session of the Sommet de la Francophonie.



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster coverage


11:00 a.m.    

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Plenary Session I, entitled "Digital Technology, a Priority Tool for the Francophonie."



Note for media:

  • Host broadcaster coverage


11:40 a.m.    

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Premier of Quebec, François Legault.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


12:30 p.m.    

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


1:30 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will attend the official luncheon hosted by the President of Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed.



Closed to media


3:10 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:30 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session I.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


5:00 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will participate in the Sommet de la Francophonie Restricted Plenary Session II.



Closed to media


7:00 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will attend a cultural program at the Houmt Souk open air theatre.



Note for media:


8:00 p.m.      

The Prime Minister will attend the official dinner hosted by the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.



Note for media:

  • Official media coverage of official arrivals

