MACAU, November 19 - The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee announces the updated race programme for tomorrow (20 November). Regarding the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 54th Edition, which was originally scheduled for 19 November, a warm-up session will be held at 07:30 tomorrow, followed by an 8-lap race at 08:10.
You just read:
The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee announces the updated race programme for tomorrow (20 November)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.