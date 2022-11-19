120Hz TV Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & TCL Sales Ranked by Consumer Articles

Save on a selection of 120Hz TV deals at the early Black Friday sale, including savings on LG OLED TVs, Sony 120Hz 4K TVs & more

Early Black Friday 120Hz TV deals for 2022 are underway. Find the latest deals on HDR smart TVs, Roku TVs & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best 120Hz TV Deals:

More Smart TV Deals by Brand:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Consumer Articles recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping's free browser extension when deal hunting this Black Friday. It's completely free (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on found shoppers more than $470 million in savings in the past year. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Articles when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221119005023/en/