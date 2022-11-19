10 Black Businesses Philanthropists Can Support This Thanksgiving & Christmas Holiday Season of #Giving
Philanthropists and Earth Angels seeking more ways to give this Thanksgiving & Christmas Holiday Season are invited to support these 10 Black businesses.
441,000 Black businesses closed their doors during the COVID pandemic. We must as a society do whatever we can to support our Black business owners, especially during this season of giving.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportMyBlackBusiness.org today announced 10 businesses Philanthropists can support this season of #giving. Help these Black business owners to establish their businesses and overcome the racial wealth gap. Small support can change a lot of Black lives. Support Black people, support Humanity through the SupportMyBlackBusiness.org crowdfunding platform!
1.) California Youth At Risk Intervention Program - We, The California Youth At Risk Intervention Program & The “I AM Anti-Bullying Campaign”, are a Nonprofit Organization that focuses on the welfare, mental health, & improvement of our disadvantaged youth. We are reaching out for donations that will provide our youth with counseling, mentorship, job training, outings, food, clothing, as well as support for our “I AM Anti-Bullying Campaign”, that was founded by 15yr old, Author, Singer/Songwriter, CEO, Recording Artist, Jhala Angelique. It is our mission to empower young people to overcome opposition as they pursue & live their dreams. Our goal is to raise $270,000.00. We appreciate & thank you in advance for your contribution to this great cause & movement.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/california-youth-at-risk-intervention-program
2.) A Resource Hub for Women - Sister I Hear You Inc is a newly founded 501c3 Charitable organization that will serve Women in the Detroit Metro areas by providing a Resource Hub that will offer: Technology Assistance, Financial Literacy coaching, Job Readiness Skills, How to prepare to purchase your First Home, Business Etiquette workshops, Mentor partnerships, Advisory, and Personal Growth assistance. Your donations will allow our organization to obtain the equipment needed to provide help to the women in our communities.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/a-resource-hub-for-women
3.) BE University Global- Creating Conscious Leadership - Leadership and personal development movement for young professional and future leaders to discover what stops them in life and what distracts them from reaching their goals. 1st round: Start-up seeking funding to advertise, market, and promote BE University as a one-of-a-kind life transformation platform positioned to serve 1000 or more individuals by January 2024.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/be-university-global-creating-conscious-leadership/
4.) Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce - The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community, and fostering business development and prosperity.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/southern-california-black-chamber-of-commerce/
5.) BookTea Shop - Book Queens™️ is an online bookstore dedicated to supplying books on African American culture. Shop our books, teas, and other products today! Our mission is to educate communities on African American culture through books. Our unique bookstore pairs books with signature handcrafted teas by “Book Queens Tea“ Steep, Read & Relax
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/booktea-shop
6.) Medical Wigs - Ada Leroux Hair, LLC is state licensed and certified in medical hair loss. The services provided are for medical-related non-surgical hair restoration. Our focus is on patients dealing with hair loss caused by medical illness or treatment. With patient collaboration, a specially designed cranial prosthesis is custom-made and fitted to look like the patient’s natural hair. In some cases, we can do an initial live virtual Zoom consultation or travel to patients’ locations to start the process of recreating their lost hair. Once the patient has received the cranial prosthesis, we also provide a care kit that includes a complimentary care kit with follow-up within one or two weeks to see how things are going.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/medical-wigs
7.) Long Beach Black News, Inc. - Long Beach Black News provides local news stories about Black businesses and individuals in Long Beach, CA. We need your support in order to provide you with the news. Make your donation today!
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/support-long-beach-black-news
8.) The Empowerment Fund - The Empowerment fund is going to give the capital to The SEO Queen that enables her to work with as many black owned businesses as possible so that they can invest in marketing services and grow. The SEO Queen does many free events that allow companies to grow and learn so that they can increase the impact of their companies.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/the-empowerment-fund
9.) AskSharifah.com - Help A Sista Out #HelpASistaOut
Sharifah was laid off 8 times, yet didn’t quit. She created SupportMyBlackBusiness.org to be able to assist Black business owners strive because she saw how much her business and other Black owned businesses were suffering. With your support and contributions Sharifah will be able to assist more businesses and do more good!
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/helpasistaout
10.) LYV360 Corporation Funding
At LYV360 we recognized the opportunity for a new product that provides a natural, healthy energy booster and a better way to deliver essential vitamins and nutrients- an alternative to hard vitamin supplements and pills that tastes great while providing superior absorption. With the arrival of Covid-19 reminding us all that improving immunity levels and overall well being go hand in hand, the LYV360 HEALTH SHOT was born….2 ounces packed with immunity and health boosters, available in 3 great tasting, natural flavor varieties. A specifically formulated shot of select vitamins and minerals including Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Turmeric and more; all without the unhealthy, additives, stimulants and synthetic chemicals found in other “health drinks”. We invite you to join us on our journey towards better health for all.
https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/lyv360-corporation-funding
Your support is greatly appreciated. To create a campaign or to support more Black owned businesses visit: https://www.SupportMyBlackBusiness.org
