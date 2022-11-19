Toyota San Luis Obispo Now Adds the 2023 Toyota 4Runner to Its Inventory

Customers in search of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner can now find one at Toyota San Luis Obispo in San Luis Obispo, California.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUVs have become the go to option for most families because of its advanced safety features and large cargo/passenger capacity. Customers in search of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner near San Luis Obispo, California, can now find one at Toyota San Luis Obispo, a family-owned Toyota dealership that has been serving the local community since 1985.

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner marks the 40th anniversary of this legendary SUV from Toyota. At Toyota San Luis Obispo, shoppers can currently find three models of the new 4Runner at a selling price of $40,371. A few key features of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner include advanced available Crawl Control (CRAWL) system, Electronic Locking Rear Differential and a Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM). This latest model comes in eight different trim levels: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro, Limited and 40th Anniversary Special Edition. Equipped with a 4.0-liter V6 engine, this powerful SUV can deliver 270 horsepower and 278 pound-foot of torque. It also has a maximum towing capacity of up to 5000 pounds. Other prominent features of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner include Toyota Safety Sense™ P (TSS-P), Smart Key System with Push Button Start and remote illuminated entry, 8-inch touchscreen, eight speakers and Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit Toyota San Luis Obispo, located at 12350 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo, California, 93405. Drivers can also schedule a test drive online and contact their friendly and knowledgeable dealership team at 805-543-7001 for further inquiries.

Media Contact

Richard Duran, Toyota San Luis Obispo, 805-543-7001, rduran@toyota-slo.com

SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo