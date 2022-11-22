CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy For Prostate Cancer Patients Now Offered By Renowned Cancer Clinic in Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immunotherapy Institute launches a CAR T-Cell protocol for prostate cancer treatment in Mexico, allowing international patients to receive the cutting-edge cancer immunotherapy treatment that’s reforming healthcare globally.
According to an article published in Harvard Medical School’s website, “CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating cancer, but it’s not available for many patients who need it.”
CAR T-Cells are increasingly difficult to get for cancer patients in the US and Canada because of the current barriers of entry.
As of early November 2022, the cancer clinic in Mexico has launched a successful treatment protocol based on CAR T-Cell immunotherapy that provides patients a strong non-toxic type of treatment for prostate cancer.
“A patient can be admitted into our facilities and begin the process to receive CAR T-Cells, within 72 hours of establishing candidacy.” said Dr Ariel Perez, co-founder and medical director at Immunotherapy Institute.
“Our center has received hundreds of inquiries regarding CAR T-Cell immunotherapy for cancer. Patients are telling us that hospitals in their home countries have told them to wait at least a year to even qualify for this breakthrough treatment.”
Since 2015, the medical team at Immunotherapy Institute has treated cancer patients with the most advanced breakthrough treatments and protocols acquired from all over the world and have established themselves as one of the best cancer centers in Mexico.
In Mexico, the main advantage is that patients may receive a variety of innovative cancer treatments under the same roof, as opposed to anywhere else in North America, where they would need to be admitted into several different clinical trials in different hospitals across the country.
The Immunotherapy Institute is kicking off their CAR T Cell program with only ten monthly spaces for candidates who are suffering from prostate cancer.
In order to be considered for the program, a patient must first establish contact with a case manager and share some basic contact information to schedule a phone consultation with an oncologist that will determine candidacy.
If you or anyone you know needs more information please visit immunotherapyinstitute.com/prostate-cancer-treatment-in-Mexico
Gabriela Rodriguez
According to an article published in Harvard Medical School’s website, “CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating cancer, but it’s not available for many patients who need it.”
CAR T-Cells are increasingly difficult to get for cancer patients in the US and Canada because of the current barriers of entry.
As of early November 2022, the cancer clinic in Mexico has launched a successful treatment protocol based on CAR T-Cell immunotherapy that provides patients a strong non-toxic type of treatment for prostate cancer.
“A patient can be admitted into our facilities and begin the process to receive CAR T-Cells, within 72 hours of establishing candidacy.” said Dr Ariel Perez, co-founder and medical director at Immunotherapy Institute.
“Our center has received hundreds of inquiries regarding CAR T-Cell immunotherapy for cancer. Patients are telling us that hospitals in their home countries have told them to wait at least a year to even qualify for this breakthrough treatment.”
Since 2015, the medical team at Immunotherapy Institute has treated cancer patients with the most advanced breakthrough treatments and protocols acquired from all over the world and have established themselves as one of the best cancer centers in Mexico.
In Mexico, the main advantage is that patients may receive a variety of innovative cancer treatments under the same roof, as opposed to anywhere else in North America, where they would need to be admitted into several different clinical trials in different hospitals across the country.
The Immunotherapy Institute is kicking off their CAR T Cell program with only ten monthly spaces for candidates who are suffering from prostate cancer.
In order to be considered for the program, a patient must first establish contact with a case manager and share some basic contact information to schedule a phone consultation with an oncologist that will determine candidacy.
If you or anyone you know needs more information please visit immunotherapyinstitute.com/prostate-cancer-treatment-in-Mexico
Gabriela Rodriguez
Immunotherapy Institute
+1 619-832-2230
gabriela@immunotherapyinstitute.com