Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Test on 18 November 2022

Singapore strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on 18 November 2022.

This dangerous provocation, like the DPRK’s numerous missile tests this year, has further raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and jeopardises peace and stability in the region. It also violates United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Singapore reiterates our longstanding call on the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately and abide by its international obligations and commitments.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 NOVEMBER 2022