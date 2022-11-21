CAR T-Cells For Breast Cancer Patients Now Offered By Renowned Cancer Clinic in Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immunotherapy Institute has now launched a CAR T-Cell protocol for breast cancer treatment in Mexico, allowing American, Canadian and other international patients to receive the innovative cellular treatment that’s revolutionizing healthcare.
According to a recent article published in Harvard Medical School’s website, “CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating cancer, but it’s not available for many patients who need it.”
CAR T-Cells are practically impossible to get in the US and Canada because of the current barriers of entry for cancer patients.
As of early November 2022, the cancer clinic in Tijuana, Mexico has launched a CAR T-Cell program for American and Canadian breast cancer patients.
“A patient can be admitted into our facilities and begin the process to receive CAR T-Cells, within 72 hours of establishing candidacy. Our center has been receiving tons of inquiries regarding CAR T-Cells, patients are saying cancer centers in their home countries have told them to wait up to a year to even qualify for this breakthrough treatment.” said Dr Ariel Perez, co-founder and medical director at Immunotherapy Institute.
Since 2015, doctors at Immunotherapy Institute have been treating cancer patients with breakthrough treatments and protocols procured from all over the world and have established themselves as one of the best cancer centers in Mexico.
The main advantage in Mexico is that patients can receive a plethora of powerful cancer treatments under the same roof, as opposed to the US and Canada where a patient depends on being admitted into several different clinical trials in different locations.
The Immunotherapy Institute is kicking off their CAR T Cell program with only ten monthly spaces for candidates who are suffering from breast cancer.
In order to be considered for admission into the program a patient must first establish contact with a case manager and answer questions about their condition and will then schedule a phone consultation with their team’s oncologist to establish candidacy.
If you or anyone you know needs more information please visit immunotherapyinstitute.com/breast-cancer-treatment-in-Mexico
Gabriela Rodriguez
Gabriela Rodriguez
