In The Footsteps Of The Magi: A Pilgrimage For Peace For Jesus' 2000th Birthday By Robin Catlin
A Must-Read Book To Explore Spirituality And Share The True Message Of Peace.UNITED STATES, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Footsteps of the Magi: A Pilgrimage for Peace for Jesus' 2000th Birthday is an inspirational adventure story, compelling personal memoir, and well-researched history told in the influential voice of the dedicated author.
In the Footsteps of the Magi will allow readers to experience a pilgrimage from beginning to end, from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. The carefully illustrated book features Robin and his wife Nancy, that after getting married at a Christmas church follow the path of three wise men as they search for Jesus on his Birthday. Although, as in any incredible journey, they had some setbacks, after spending 8 years investigating and marking their route, in September 2000, they arrived in Bethlehem to begin their Pilgrimage.
Readers will also see Christianity's essence through a twenty-first-century traveler's eyes. The author and her wife's stories are of incredible discovery, sacrifice, and service, as they attempt to recreate a biblical pilgrimage in modern times. Their stories are not only inspirational but also provide ample practical knowledge for those who have similar dreams—dreams of travel and faith.
Stories of travel will always be told. But this book is packed with Stories of travel with a purpose that seeks to mix the personal with the political, to observe and document religious history, societal evolution, and political revolution that transcend borders, change perceptions and build bridges.
In The Footsteps of the Magi offers insight and encouragement to Christians living in the Middle East, who are increasingly facing persecution. This book is an excellent tool for spreading awareness of this persecuted sect and a story of a modern-day pilgrimage that promotes peace. The exceptionally written piece is a feast for the mind, body, and soul.
A captivating, fast-paced adventure/history book unlike anyone has ever heard of. Both informative and insightful- an unusual combination. The honest voice of a bold man attempting the impossible.
When asked about the book's uniqueness, the author said, “In the Footsteps of the Magi is a non-fiction book that recounts a true story of hope and rebirth. The religion-inspired narrative centers on the possibility of peace between different ethnicities and religions. The book is a journey, a memoir, and a meditation that takes you on an incredible journey. A journey that leads you through time and space into the very heart of Jesus Christ's message.”
The book is the perfect Christmas day present for any Christian family or anyone interested in a contemporary look at the life of Jesus. It is beautifully designed with a full suite of photography and illustrations.
