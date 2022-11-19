Artist Rou Announces the Release of his new Single ZZA, which is now available on all Streaming Platforms.

Artist Rou announces the release of his new ZZA single with the song name, ZanZendegiAzadi. This newly released single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Rouzeh Enayatzadeh, famously known as music artist Rou is the CEO and Founder of rouwelt. He has announced his recent release of his new single, ZZA, with the song ZanZendegiAzadi. Rou has dedicated the ZZA single to his homeland in Iran. Rou and 6ehtash produced the incredible ZZA single, which is now available on all streaming platforms. Rou and 6ehtash are both beat producers.

“Rou’s creativity and genius are beyond amazing. His talent is exemplary to all; you can hear it through his sounds. ZZA single is a must-download for all, and this is so timely. The music is upbeat and relaxing at the same time. Rou and 6ehtash are both talented beat producers. ZZA, ZanZendegiAzadi will reach new levels,” enthusiastically stated a delighted listener and fan of rouwelt.

Electro music, also called electro-funk, is electronic music that fits into the hip-hop genre. This type of music is characterized by electronic sounds as well as the deadpan delivery of any included vocals. Hip-Hop Electronic Music can cross over into other electronic or even classical genres. Rou and his company, rouwelt, are famously known for producing upbeat Hip-Hop Electronic Music. Rou is a beat producer of great music in this generation and generations to come.

Rouzeh Enayatzadeh claims that the word Rou is not a valid Scrabble word on all of his social media platforms. This statement is memorable and will be remembered by his fans. His fans will not be disappointed if they visit his social media pages. His black-and-white photo posts are captivating, and he is always responsive to all of his fans.

Fans and listeners of rouwelt who are interested to know more about Rou or listen to his newly released single ZZA song ZanZendegiAzadi can find him on all social media platforms or visit www.rouwelt.com for more information.

