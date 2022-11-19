San Luis Obispo's Popolo Catering announces holiday menus

The holidays are busy times and sometimes getting together with friends and family can turn the fun into too much work. San Luis Obispo's Popolo Catering recently announced its delicious 2022 holiday menus to help bring friends and family together over good food and great times.

Starting with Thanksgiving, preorder a meal for six to eight people that includes a 10-12 pound turkey with all the trimmings! For $170, the turkey comes with country sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner rolls with butter and pumpkin pie.

Expecting more than eight for dinner or want extra servings of something? Order any of the Thanksgiving menu items a la carte.

Holiday menu offerings also include chicken and pork tamales for $24 a dozen, two choices for holiday family meals, and a choice of holiday platters. The holiday family meals both serve six to eight. The main dishes are a choice of red oak barbecued top sirloin or chicken cordon bleu. Both meals come with mashed potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and carrot medley, garlic bread and cheesecake. The top sirloin also comes with horseradish or salsa. The top sirloin dinner is $180 and the chicken cordon bleu is $200.

The San Luis Obispo catering company also offers holiday platters in 12", 16", or 18" and include charcuterie, fruit and cheese, roasted vegetable, antipasto, smoked salmon, or crudite platters. Any of these platters is perfect for holiday parties. Prices vary depending on the type of platter and the size. There's a choice and a size for every kind of gathering.

There is a lot that goes into planning a holiday party or dinner. Let Popolo Catering relieve some of the work with deliciously prepared meals and platters. As the leading caterers on California's Central Coast, Leon and Kathleen Castillo along with their son Kenny, General Manager who oversees Popolo Catering, know what it takes to host the perfect party or event and stay within budget. Popolo Catering has made it as easy as possible!

Popolo Catering is a family-owned and operated event catering business. After serving the community for more than 25 years the Castillo family has become one of the most popular and well-respected choices for catering services in the region. It is a reputation earned through a strong commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and the community.

Popolo Catering's holiday menu is an annual event by the San Luis Obispo catering company that is anticipated with gusto by the company's many local and visiting fans. It's the perfect way to wind down the year and start a new year with delicious food that is prepared with perfection. Visit the company website and order today.

Be sure to check out the free quote estimator, all of the a la carte menus and the full list of catering services.

Whether you are looking for a caterer for your wedding, anniversary, family reunion, milestone birthday, or any other special event, Popolo is honored to serve you and your guests. If you are seeking a skilled Italian food caterer, Mexican food caterer, winery events caterer, or any other type of catering join the many satisfied customers that Popolo has been serving over the years.

Popolo Catering

1605 Calle Joaquin

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

(805) 543-9543

