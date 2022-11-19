The First Ever Music Producer To Blend Electronic And Jersey Club Music Together Dj Hood Also Known As Julius Vargas Is Winning Hearts For Bringing Back Life Into The Club Scene

The highly talented and skilled Dj and music producer Julius Vargas is getting recognition for blending electronic and jersey club music together.

A highly competent DJ and music producer, Julius Vargas, has successfully established a vast fan following for being the first and most talented artist to blend electronic and jersey club music. Born and raised in Jersey, Julius Vargas developed a keen interest and a zeal for creating unique music, sounds, and engaging rhythms while taking inspiration from local artists. He started creating hip-hop blends before discovering what is now known as jersey club music and soon started getting recognition for his undeniable and commendable skills.

As a proficient and experienced artist, Julius Vargas experimented with mixing and blending different sounds until he found that mixing electronic music with the jersey club went very well. The testing of combining the two genres achieved a new and unique sound that was never created before and was therefore supported worldwide. People loved the blending and the final music piece by Julius Vargas, resulting in him gaining solid worldwide recognition and fame.

The artist shares, "As jersey club music grew, I went in head first mixing and blending different sounds until I found that mixing electronic music with jersey club (a more urban Baltimore club sound) went very well together. I encountered many struggles along the way, and being a father of 3 boys didn't make things easy, but I always kept consistent and got back to music no matter how hard things got."

Despite encountering several hardships and struggles, Julius Vargas never gave up on his dreams to stand out among his competitors and gain popularity for producing unique music for his fans. His constant hard work and resilience caught several esteemed music industry artists' attention.

Over 13 years, Julius Vargas has gained comprehensive experience while working with numerous well-known artists, including Spenda C, Yookie, Sliink, etc. Apart from his fans, his unique music and talent are applauded by many musicians such as Skrillex, Krewella, 4B, diesel, and many more.

Since Julius Vargas is obsessed with creating unique sounds, his recent music release is based on an 80s track called Out of Touch, remixed into the jersey club. He intends to keep creating exciting music for his fans while expanding the sounds and vision worldwide.

For more information, visit their social media at:

https://soundcloud.com/Therealdjhood

https://www.facebook.com/therealdjhood/

https://www.instagram.com/djhood/

https://www.youtube.com/c/Therealdjhood

https://twitter.com/Therealdjhood.

Media Contact

Dj hood

Julius angel Vargas

United States