ReadersMagnet Book Confab and NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show Will Feature Colton Martens' Book

The nonfiction book about health and disease, Purposeful Pathogens: How Pathogens Regulate the Behavior and General Quality of Human Populations by Colton Martens, will be displayed by ReadersMagnet at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28–30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

Purposeful Pathogens explores how an individual's behavior can increase or decrease their susceptibility to infectious diseases.

Factors that promote susceptibility to infection include a poor diet, lack of exercise, bad sleeping patterns, psychological stress, and exposure to pollutants. Conversely, disease resistance directly results from maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The book also reveals that the destruction of the natural environment is a major cause of the spread of disease. It discusses how human actions like extinction, deforestation, pollution, etc., have a major impact on the relationships between hosts and pathogens, and how this partially explains why new infectious diseases are now emerging at a higher rate.

Get a copy of Purposeful Pathogens: How Pathogens Regulate the Behavior and General Quality of Human Populations by Colton Martens on Amazon.

Purposeful Pathogens: How Pathogens Regulate the Behavior and General Quality of Human Populations
Author | Colton Martens
Genre | Non-Fiction, Health and Disease
Publisher | Outskirts Press
Published date | July 9, 2021

Author
Colton Martens is a researcher interested in the relationships between lifestyle and health. He received his BS in Biology from St. Ambrose University in 2017, and he received his Ph.D. in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology from Ohio State University in 2022

