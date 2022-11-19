Governor Newsom Welcomes 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit to California

Published: Nov 18, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after San Francisco was announced as the host city for the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting, the premier Asia-Pacific economic summit.

“We are thrilled to once again be the host state for an historic international summit. There is no better place in the nation to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit than California – the world’s soon-to-be fourth largest economy. San Francisco is both the birthplace of the United Nations as well as a hub for innovation, that boasts deep cultural and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region. I join San Francisco in welcoming world leaders to the Golden State next year with open arms.”