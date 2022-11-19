Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,389 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Welcomes 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit to California

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after San Francisco was announced as the host city for the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting, the premier Asia-Pacific economic summit.

“We are thrilled to once again be the host state for an historic international summit. There is no better place in the nation to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit than California – the world’s soon-to-be fourth largest economy. San Francisco is both the birthplace of the United Nations as well as a hub for innovation, that boasts deep cultural and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region. I join San Francisco in welcoming world leaders to the Golden State next year with open arms.”

You just read:

Governor Newsom Welcomes 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit to California

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.