Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on November 29 and December 6, 2022

MARYLAND, November 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 18, 2022

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition via Long-Term Lease of 14645 Rothgeb Drive, located in Rockville, Maryland, to CASA de Maryland.

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition via Transfer of the abandoned portion of Walter Johnson Road, located in Germantown, Maryland, to Lidl US, LLC.

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition via Transfer of a portion of Burtonsville Park and Ride Lot, located in Burtonsville, Maryland to First Equity Holdings.

Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition via Transfer of certain properties in the White Flint area, located in North Bethesda, Maryland, to Stonebridge.

NEW DATE: Supplemental Appropriation #23-21 to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), Department of Correction and Rehabilitation - $500,000 for Montgomery County Correctional Facility Sewer (Source of Funds: GO Bonds).

Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Bill 28-22, Common Ownership Communities - Duties, Requirements and Procedures , would require regular periodic training of members of a governing board of a common ownership community, clarify common ownership community registration, voting and dispute resolution procedures, outline criteria that the County’s Commission on Common Ownership Communities (CCOC) considers in accepting jurisdiction over a dispute involving a common ownership community, and generally, revise County law regarding common ownership communities.

Expedited Bill 34-22, Streets and Roads - Classification of Roads , would correct the identification of town centers and generally amend the law concerning the classification of roads.

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Special Appropriation #23-60 to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget, Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions Business Continuity Phase II (No. 342303), $7,469,000 (Source of Funds: Current Revenue and Short-Term Financing).

Supplemental Appropriation #23-18 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Transportation, Streets and Roads - Roadside Trees - Protection, $60,750 (Source of Funds: Street Tree Planting Fund).

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information).

