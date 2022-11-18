Vandalia Statehouse to host candlelight tours Dec. 10 Public invited to site's annual Christmas Open House

VANDALIA, ILLINOIS, November 18 - The oldest surviving capitol building in Illinois is putting on its best holiday duds and throwing the doors open to the public the evening of Saturday, Dec. 10 for candlelight tours as part of the annual Vandalia Statehouse Christmas Open House.





The first 100 families to visit will receive free Christmas ornaments. Limit of one ornament per family.





Visitors to the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site will find the building illuminated by more than 150 candles and trimmed with holiday decorations. The historic site also will collect nonperishable food items that will be donated to the local food pantry.





The free festivities are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m Cookies and hot apple cider will be provided, and period and Christmas music will be performed by Baroque Folk.





The Candlelight Open House is sponsored by Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Old Capitol Foundation.





The Vandalia Statehouse, 315 W. Gallatin St., served as the Illinois capitol building from 1836 to 1839. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the site and its programming, call 618-283-1161 or follow the Vandalia Statehouse State Historic Site on Facebook.