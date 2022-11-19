Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,372 in the last 365 days.

Ivacy VPN Goes Live with Black Friday Deal, Offers Free 2TB Cloud Storage and Password Manager for $1/Month

Black Friday VPN Deal 90% off On 5 Year Plan

Black Friday VPN Deal 90% off On 5 Year Plan

Ivacy VPN offers a special deal for users who want to enhance their online privacy and security this Black Friday.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Black Friday, Ivacy VPN is offering a deal unlike any other. The VPN provider is offering its 5-years plan for $1/month. This deal includes a free password manager and 2TB of cloud storage.

Ivacy’s Black Friday VPN deal is perfect for internet users who want to browse the internet freely without compromising their privacy and security. The VPN has numerous features that attract privacy enthusiasts, such as military-grade encryption, IPv6 leak protection, secure DNS, public Wi-Fi security, etc. Also, VPN users can choose from 5700+ servers from 100+ locations without limitations of any kind.

The Black Friday VPN deal from Ivacy VPN is the most affordable and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Users that are not satisfied with the service can get a refund as long as it is within 30 days from the original date of purchase. Most importantly, the VPN provider has a customer support team available 24/7 via live chat or email. Ivacy VPN has left no stone unturned to ensure its users have the best experience possible.

Ivacy VPN will offer its Black Friday deal for a limited time, after which the plan will revert to its original price, costing 90% more than its current discounted price.

About Ivacy VPN

Ivacy VPN has been a part of the VPN industry for over a decade and primarily focuses on empowering internet users with true internet freedom and impenetrable security. The VPN provider has won multiple awards over the years, including the Fastest VPN Award, and continues to revolutionize the VPN industry by introducing new and innovative features, like Split Tunneling.

Saad Gadit
PMG Pte Ltd
+1 315-636-6535
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Ivacy VPN Goes Live with Black Friday Deal, Offers Free 2TB Cloud Storage and Password Manager for $1/Month

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.