Questex's Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) Winners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony, Questex 's Digital Signage Experience (DSE) unveiled the 2022 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE) winners. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The awards program is part of the Digital Signage Experience event taking place November 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, "Our industry is continuously evolving and we were in awe with the latest and greatest digital and interactive displays that were submitted to our awards program. We are thrilled to honor the incredible work of these companies. We congratulate the winners on their achievements and thank our esteemed panel of judges."

The 2022 DIZZIE Award Winners

Corporate Environments

Verizon at The Hub on Causeway

Presented to: NBBJ | ESI Design

Digital Out-of-Home

Green City Solutions Digital Signage

that Cleans the Air We Breathe

Presented to: BrightSign

Educational Environments

Native New York

Presented to: C&G Partners

Entertainment & Recreation

Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Moving Screens

Presented to: DetaiLED

Experiential Design & Planning

The Orbit Retail Experience

Presented to: SNA Displays

Healthcare Environments

The SickKids Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning

Donor Wall & Interactive Experience

Presented to: Envision

Hospitality

Resorts World Las Vegas

Presented to: Moment Factory

Public Spaces

AT&T Discovery District

Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

Restaurants

Data-Driven Menu-Board Design Transformation

for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Presented to: Creative Realities

Retail Environments

Canada Goose Global Footwear Experience

Presented to: iGotcha Media

Transportation

Hurtigruten MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen

Presented to: ZetaDisplay

Venues

Worre Studios Las Vegas

Presented to: Advanced LED Displays

Digital Signage Content of the Year

Resorts World Las Vegas

Presented to: Moment Factory

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

AT&T Discovery District

Presented to: Moment Factory and SNA Displays

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Mark Bennett, EVP, Client Engagement, Mod Op

Matteo Berti, Business Development Manager, Global Display Solutions (GDS)

Geoffrey Bessin, CMO and Chief Evangelist, Intuiface

Corrie Brannan, Director of Channel, Skykit

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

Ryan Cahoy, Chief Revenue Officer, Rise Display

Carey Callahan, Pro AV Solutions Architect, Eaton - Tripp Lite

Scott Carter, SVP Sales & Marketing, In-Store Experience

Len Dudis, CIO, Grupo Vidanta

Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College

Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs

Kym Frank, Global CxO, Motionworks

Stephanie Gutnik, Global Head of DOOH, Yahoo

Danny Hagen, General Manager - Americas, Signagelive

Craig Keefner, Manager, Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Sean Law, Co-Founder, Doohly

Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV

John Moss, Director - Experience Design Strategy, Cineplex

Joe Petrie, Editor in Chief, Airport Business magazine

Rick Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Project X Media

Sheldon Silverman, Partner, OOH Capital

Edward Tang, Project Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle

Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Strategy, Creative Realities, Inc.

View more details on the winners and their work here .

