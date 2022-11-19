Cần Thơ City to host Mekong Connect 2022 Forum

VIETNAM, November 19 -

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Connect 2022 Forum to find solutions to economic development, and linkages and integration of resources for sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region, will take place in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on November 23 and 24.

Organised since 2015 as an initiative of the ABCD (An Giang – Bến Tre – Cần Thơ – Đồng Tháp) Mekong regional connecting network, the event is supported by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, leaders of the four localities and the Leading Business Club (LBC).

It is an annual forum for entrepreneurs, government leaders, and domestic and foreign experts who have concerns and interests related to the Mekong Delta.

This year, the forum will focus on measures to improve the quality of linkages – integration; science, technology and innovation; institutions and human resources for agricultural economic development, border economy, circular economy, development of sustainable material areas; and digital transformation in agriculture.

In the framework of the event, a wide range of activities will be organised, including a start-up day and a green startup market.

Representatives of ABCD Mekong and HCM City will introduce the most important linkage project that is expected to be implemented in 2023.

The agenda for discussions at Mekong Connect 2022 aims to create a new momentum and breakthrough for promoting post-pandemic economic development in Mekong Delta localities, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ Nguyễn Văn Hồng. — VNS