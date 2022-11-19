Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3005972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2022 2321 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Justin K. Girouard                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Ruest

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on North Main Street in Waterbury. Investigation revealed Justin Girouard, 31 of Warren, VT, was in violation of pre-trial conditions of release by being on the property. Girouard was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/1/22 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

