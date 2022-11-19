Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3005972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2022 2321 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main St, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Justin K. Girouard
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VICTIM: Jennifer Ruest
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on North Main Street in Waterbury. Investigation revealed Justin Girouard, 31 of Warren, VT, was in violation of pre-trial conditions of release by being on the property. Girouard was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)