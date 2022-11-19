Acara Announces the Completion of $5.6 million Financing

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acara Dao, which has recently received a lot of attention, announced that it has completed a $5.6 million round of funding, which will be announced by the investor at the end of the fourth quarter.



Acara is a comprehensive information governance platform based on Web3.0. Combined with real-world hot events predictions, users interact with on-chain creations while building a soul network digital identity, ultimately forming a DeSoc-style ideal state.



Acara adopts an innovative economic model where betting is mining, allowing users to win USDT that can be bet on the wrong side, in addition to being rewarded with ACR tokens when participating in the governance of the type of information they are interested in. Acara perfectly illustrates the basic model of a DAO in the future society, where predictors participating in the event who can also be event initiators. Users can earn a portion of the total amount of bets placed by initiating events. The goal of Acara is to allow users to create their own information, to build a visual social graph that can be read by various dapps according to their own preferences, i.e. to create a protocol (infrastructure) for all web3 social networking.



The data in Acara is a user-owned, open social graph that can be plugged into any application. Thus, by building your own digital soul network, which is composable and decentralized, users can continuously expand the reach of their personal social universe by creating outstanding experiences.



The Acara testnet will debut on the BSC chain, where POC holders are members of DAO and can initiate hot topics on a global scale, and ordinary users can initiate smaller topics within their own meta-universe.

Company Name: Acara

Contact Person: Sofia Jones

Email: help@acara.im

Website:https://acara.im/

The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any company or asset.