Celebrating Crimson Coward's Nashville Hot Chicken's First Texas Location in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With much anticipation, Crimson Coward opened its first Texas location on November 5, 2022. The Frisco store address is 3246 Preston Rd #510a, Frisco, TX 75034.

Crimson Coward began as a Los Angeles-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant. We've grown and are now a national franchise; all our restaurants are locally owned and operated. The Frisco location is our first store to open in Texas, allowing us to bring the authentic flavors of Nashville hot chicken to the larger DFW areas.

The Crimson Rub and History

Franchise owner Ali Hijazi took several trips to Nashville, TN, while developing the ultimate spice blend and Crimson Coward's signature recipes. The proprietary seasoning recipe is under lock and key. Yet, Hijazi shared that it took exploring 120 different combinations of spices until they found the one that would become The Crimson Rub. The flagship location is in Downey, CA, and opened on April 20, 2019.

Crimson Coward Halal Menu Frisco

Crimson Coward's menu showcases Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches (The Crimson or Home Style) and Crimson Chicken (Chicken Tenders and Fried Chicken Wings with five heat levels to choose from).

Authentic Flavors of Nashville Hot Chicken in Frisco

Hijazi is committed to serving freshly cooked Nashville hot chicken and premium signature sides featuring local ingredients. "It is an honor to open our first Texas store in Frisco. Allowing us to be able to offer a high-quality local halal hot chicken experience in the DFW area that doesn't cut corners."

Taste The Crimson Coward Difference

He shared, "We source our chicken (all-natural, non-GMO, and certified halal) from some of the most reputable farms. We always cook to order, striving to deliver exceptional flavors, quality, and excellent customer service to all Frisco (and nationwide) guests."

Nashville Hot Chicken Sides at Crimson Coward

Plant-based sides include Mac and Cheese, Fried Pickles, Potato Salad, Crimson Fries, and Slaw. New house specialties include The Crimson Onion, The Crimson Burrito, Garlic Twister, and fan-favorite Joey Eat Fries.

Crimson Coward Frisco, TX Community Building

We held a soft opening on November 5, 2022, to connect with student-athletes from local Frisco High Schools. Including Lebanon Trail High School Emerald Elites, Centennial High School Lady Titans Soccer and Football team, and Frisco High School's Racoons Football team.

Crimson Coward Frisco officially sponsors each of these teams and will continue to be involved locally throughout the season.

Come On Down, Frisco Hot Chicken Fans

The Frisco store is open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery, Monday - Sunday, 11 AM - 10 PM. Please get in touch with the store directly for catering and holiday orders.

The Crimson Coward family will continue to expand nationwide in 2022 and beyond.

Order Online

