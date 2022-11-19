Submit Release
SENTGRAF ENTERPRISES LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF ATCO LTD. CLASS II VOTING SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. ("Sentgraf") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") held by Sentgraf has increased by 5.63% since February 20, 2018, to 91.55%. The percentage increase was primarily caused by third parties converting Class II Voting Shares of ATCO Ltd. into Class I Non-Voting Shares. The Class II Voting Shares are convertible into Class I Non-Voting Shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders. Between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2020 Sentgraf also purchased 35,600 Class II Voting Shares representing 0.3% of the Class II Voting Shares.

Additional information regarding this change in ownership percentage by Sentgraf is contained in the early warning report filed on www.sedar.com under ATCO's profile.



For further information, please contact:

S.G. (Sonja) McKenzie

Chief Financial Officer

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

(403) 292-7777

SOURCE Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

