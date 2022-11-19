LOST MONEY IN RITE AID CORP.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

A Rite Aid class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Rite Aid Corporation RAD. Shares of Rite Aid Corporation dropped 28% on September 29, 2022, after the company issued a disappointing Q2 report for 2022 and also reported a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252.2 million. We encourage investors who purchased or acquired RAD securities between April 14, 2022, and September 28, 2022, to contact Gibbs Law Group to discuss your legal rights and options.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Rite Aid released its Q2 report for 2022. The pharmacy retailer reported revenue of $5.9 billion, compared to revenues of $6.1 billion in the prior year's quarter, and it reported an adjusted net loss per share of $0.63, worse than analysts' estimate of $0.55 per share. In addition, Rite Aid lowered its guidance for 2023.

Much of Rite Aid's loss was related to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $252.2 million related to its subsidiary, Elixir. However, on Rite Aid's previous earnings call for Q1 2022, Elixir's COO had stated, "we are still expecting to have the strongest selling season that we've had in several years at Elixir."

Following this news, Rite Aid stock plummeted 28%, closing at $5.06 on September 29, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

