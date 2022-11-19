Music Benefactors Launches New Investment Offering For The Sweet Caroline World Tour, The Number One Rated Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Tour

Music Benefactors is proud to announce their latest fundraising partnership with The Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White, to raise up to $950,000. Unlike other music crowdfunding platforms, Music Benefactors enables participating investors to have equity ownership in and share the income and profits from the band's world tour. With investments starting at only $25, this opportunity will attract music fans and investors worldwide. Participating investors will have equity in the project and share in the income generated by the number one rated Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Tour in the world. This allows "Diamondheads," music fans and regular investors, regardless of income and net worth, to participate in this investment opportunity.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Music Benefactors is proud to announce their latest fundraising partnership with The Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White, to raise up to $950,000. Unlike other music crowdfunding platforms, Music Benefactors enables participating investors to have equity ownership in and share the income and profits from the band's world tour. With investments starting at only $25, this opportunity will attract music fans and investors worldwide. Participating investors will have equity in the project and share in the income generated by the number one rated Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Tour in the world. This allows "Diamondheads," music fans and regular investors, regardless of income and net worth, to participate in this investment opportunity.

The worldwide Neil Diamond core audience is numbered in the millions and every generation knows and sings Diamond's iconic signature song, "Sweet Caroline", at live sporting events worldwide. Neil Diamond's retirement from touring has left a void which can only be filled by the The Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White.

Jay White has been embraced and acknowledged by Neil Diamond, his family and band for decades as the very best Diamond Legacy artist in the world. There is a huge demand by Diamondheads worldwide to continue to experience the excitement and emotion of a Neil Diamond concert experience. To continue the legacy of Neil Diamond, the torch has been passed to Jay White & the Sweet Caroline Band, which includes members of Mr. Diamond's celebrated band, to present the most authentic Neil Diamond Concert Experience and perform Neil's greatest hits exactly the way fans around the world remember them for years to come.

Sweet Caroline Tour Producer Steve Tatone stated: "The strong demand by Mr. Diamond's fans for Jay and the band to travel the world to present Neil's music live in concert has been building steadily since his retirement from the stage. This amazing opportunity enables the fans to fully participate in and have an ownership stake in bringing this authentic Diamond Concert experience to audiences around the world - be it the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and beyond!"

"We're so excited about this offering," said Music Benefactors President, Matt Lutz. "Everyone knows Neil Diamond and the audience for the music and this offering is massive. I think it's so nice to be able to offer fans for less than the price of a concert ticket, ownership in the show they want to see, as well as share in the revenue it generates."

About The Sweet Caroline Tour. The 2023/24 Sweet Caroline World Tour starring Jay White will present authentic two-hour Neil Diamond Legacy Concerts in a minimum of 20 key markets across North America, Europe and Australia where Neil Diamond's concerts drew the largest audiences over the last 50 years. These dynamically produced Diamond concert events, directed by expert concert producer Steve Tatone, a 30-year veteran of live concert productions and promotions, feature a high-voltage musical ensemble that includes members of Neil Diamond's acclaimed touring band, backing someone considered to be the number one Diamond vocalist in the world, an award-winning entertainer who has been embraced by Mr. Diamond for decades, Las Vegas-based, Jay White.

Recognizing the huge need for "Diamondheads" worldwide to fill the void left by the departure of Mr. Diamond from the live concert scene, the Mission Statement of the Sweet Caroline World Tour is to offer a unique opportunity to millions of Diamond fans craving to still experience the excitement and thrill of a live Neil Diamond concert.

Fueling the announcement, promotional activities and venue ticket sales of the Sweet Caroline World Tour will be the massive publicity surrounding the launch of Neil Diamond's long-awaited Broadway Musical opening in December 2022. While the song and dance numbers of the Broadway musical, aptly titled "A Beautiful Noise", thrill & delight the Diamond faithful, they also serve to generate a yearning to once again

enjoy the spectacle of an authentic Neil Diamond Concert Experience - something that can only be replicated and delivered by the Diamond Legacy Concerts presented worldwide by the Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White.

About Music Benefactors. Founded by Matt Lutz, Music Benefactors is an SEC registered company with a technology platform that strengthens the connection between performing and recording artists and music fans and investors around the world. By becoming a Music Benefactor you can invest and help your favorite artist fund their careers, tours, albums, or new and exciting projects. becoming a part owner of the assets and content they create, and sharing in the income and profits they generate. Music Benefactors is owned by the GRAMMY® nominated, award winning Explorer1 Music Group (EX1).

