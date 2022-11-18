Alexander Novak: China is Russia’s strategic partner in the energy sector

RUSSIA, November 18 - Alexander Novak and Senior Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng as co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation

Alexander Novak and Senior Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng as co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Senior Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Han Zheng co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation.

The parties discussed the implementation of investment projects, cooperation in oil, gas and coal supply, and projects in the energy and nuclear sectors. The meeting was held via videoconference.

Alexander Novak stressed that relations between Russia and China are not influenced by any external timeserving changes. They are based on similar fundamental interests and deep mutual trust and respect.

“Despite the challenges faced by our countries at the present stage, energy cooperation is consistently advancing in all directions, acquiring new content and becoming a true strategic alliance," Alexander Novak stressed, opening the meeting.

It was noted that trade between Russia and China was showing a positive trend. The countries continue to work on major investment projects.

“We are determined to have the closest partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector in all areas of cooperation. We have already achieved many good results, but it is obvious that we have not tapped the full potential of our cooperation. In the current situation, additional opportunities are opening up for this, and we need to use them effectively,” said Alexander Novak.

The 27th regular meeting of the Russian and Chinese heads of government is scheduled for this December.