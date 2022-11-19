Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Sex Offenders in a Day

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, in separate events, shortly after they illegally entered the United States, Nov. 14.

Eagle Pass agents, conducting line watch operations, encountered seven subjects attempting to avoid detection on a local ranch. All apprehended subjects were transported to the Eagle Pass processing center, where record checks revealed that Gregorio Chanelo-Ixta, 35, a Mexican national, was convicted of lewd or lascivious act with a child, in Santa Ana, California, in 2006. He was sentenced to six years confinement and most recently deported in 2011.

Del Rio agents, conducting line watch operations, encountered six subjects attempting to avoid detection near a local ranch. All apprehended subjects were transported to the Del Rio processing center, where record checks revealed that Jorge Mendoza-Zamilpa, 70, a Mexican national, was convicted of assault to commit rape, in Santa Clara, California, in 1986. He was sentenced to three years confinement and most recently deported in 1997.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

