To His Excellency Mr. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia

AZERBAIJAN, November 18 - 18 november 2022, 10:31

Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia – the Independence Day.

The current high level of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations is gratifying. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts aimed at further strengthening of our friendly relations and deepening of our mutually beneficial cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Latvia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 15 November 2022

