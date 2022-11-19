Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2022 Estimated Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the estimated annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (the “Funds”) for the 2022 tax year. The estimated distributions represent estimated income and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.
Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 18, 2022. However, circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022, or December 31, 2022, as applicable.
Estimated Annual Capital Gain Distributions
Details of the per unit estimated distribution amounts are as follows:
|Big Banc Split Corp.
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Capital Gains
Distribution Per Unit
|Big Banc Split Corp – Class A Shares
|BNK
|TSX
|$ 1.5100
The estimated annual capital gain distribution for Big Banc Split Corp. – Class A Shares, if any, will be paid in cash. Purpose expects to announce the final 2022 annual capital gain distributions for Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.
Estimated Annual Distributions of Income
|Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts
|Ticker
Symbol
|Exchange
|Estimated Annual
Income Distribution
Per Unit
|Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units
|CRYP
|TSX
|$0.1100
|Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|CRYP.B
|TSX
|$0.1100
|Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|CRYP.U
|TSX
|$0.1100
The estimated annual income distributions for Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, if any, will be paid in cash.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts, with December 15, 2022, tax year-end, on or about December 21, 2022. The respective unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive the 2022 annual distributions on January 5, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions for these ETFs (Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts) will be December 29, 2022. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash.
Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 30, 2022, if necessary.
Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary.
Purpose confirms that as of November 18, 2022, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year:
Open-End Funds
Purpose Fund Corp. Funds:
- Purpose Total Return Bond Fund
- Purpose Core Dividend Fund
- Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Premium Money Market Fund
- Purpose Real Estate Income Fund
- Purpose Best Ideas Fund
- Purpose Best Ideas Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Monthly Income Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Premium Yield Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Conservative Income Fund
- Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund
- Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund
- Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
- Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund
- Purpose Canadian Income Growth Fund
- Purpose Canadian Equity Growth Fund
- Purpose Behavioural Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Core Equity Income Fund
- Purpose Tactical Asset Allocation Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Fund
Purpose Mutual Funds Limited Funds:
- Purpose Global Innovators Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Class
- Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund
- Purpose Global Resource Fund
- Purpose Special Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Structured Equity Portfolio
- Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund
Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts:
- Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF
- Purpose Ether ETF
- Purpose Ether Yield ETF
- Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
- Purpose US Cash Fund
- Purpose Cash Management Fund
- Purpose Money Market Fund
- Purpose Global Bond Fund
- Purpose US Dividend Fund
- Purpose US Dividend Fund – Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose International Dividend Fund
- Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund
- Purpose Multi-Strategy Market Neutral Fund
- Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Gold Bullion Fund
- Purpose Silver Bullion Fund
- Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund
- Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
- Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund
- Purpose US Preferred Share Fund- Non-Currency Hedged
- Purpose Strategic Yield Fund
- Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund
- Black Diamond Global Enhanced Income Fund
- Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund
- Black Diamond Global Equity Fund
- Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund
- Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield Fund
- Longevity Pension Fund
Closed-End Funds:
- Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund
OM Funds:
- Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of November 18, 2022. However, circumstances may arise which would cause these estimates to change before the Funds’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022, or December 31, 2022, as applicable.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.