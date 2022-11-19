Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with ITU Secretary-General-Elect Bogdan-Martin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman congratulated Doreen Bogdan-Martin on her recent and historic election to serve as Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). When she takes office in January 2023, Ms. Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to serve as Secretary-General in the 157-year history of the ITU. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary-General-elect discussed Ms. Bogdan-Martin’s vision for universal connectivity, digital empowerment, and leadership at the ITU. The United States looks forward to working with Secretary-General-elect Bogdan-Martin to help connect the 2.7 billion people worldwide that still lack reliable access to the internet and to chart a course for the ITU that is innovative, collaborative, and inclusive.