PrideStaff Greenville Ranked Number 21 on the 2022 SC Fastest Growing Companies List

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proof of their organization's strength and resilience amid challenging employment and economic conditions, PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Greenville office was ranked number 21 on the 2022 SC 50 Fastest Growing Companies® list. This is the second year PrideStaff Greenville has made this prestigious list, a testament to its impressive growth.

South Carolina's Fastest Growing Companies® recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies that have contributed to the state's economy through exceptional increases in revenue and employment. To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in South Carolina, be in business for at least three years, and show revenues of more than $3 million in the last fiscal year. Now in its 21st year, this annual ranking of the Palmetto State's 50 most dynamic and successful companies is calculated based on year-over-year revenue growth and employee headcount over the last three years.

"We are honored to be named one of South Carolina's Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year," said Gary Brons, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Greenville. "This award affirms our successful partnerships with businesses and associates in Upstate South Carolina.

"Using PrideStaff's proven recruiting model, PrideStaff Greenville continues to connect top talent with exceptional opportunities in today's demanding job market," said Karen Brons, Co-Owner/Strategic Partner. "Greenville's staff is dedicated to working with our business partners to match the best candidates with the required job specifications. Our success in serving South Carolina inspires us to continue our drive toward excellence in staffing, providing even better experiences for our valued partners."

"Congratulations to Gary, Karen and the entire team on their second consecutive placement on this distinguished list," said PrideStaff Co-CEO & COO, Tammi Heaton. "By focusing on our shared mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' the Greenville team has thrived in an incredibly competitive market, delivering outstanding service and results to their business and career partners."

"The Greenville office continually raises the bar when it comes to adding value to their services and delivering exceptional experiences for employers and job seekers in their market," continued Heaton. "We're thrilled they have received such well-deserved recognition for their hard work and continued growth, and we look forward to the amazing things they will accomplish in the future."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients, and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

