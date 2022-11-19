Paula Nelson Joins New Annuity Advisory Board Established by LIMRA and LOMA

Global Atlantic Financial Group ("Global Atlantic"), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced that Paula Nelson, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Growth, Individual Markets, has joined the new Annuity Advisory Board established by LIMRA and LOMA. LIMRA and LOMA formed the Annuity Advisory Board along with three additional boards focusing on life insurance, retirement plans and workplace benefits markets.

"Shifting demographics and a growing need for investment protection and guaranteed income are driving rapid transformation in the U.S. annuity market. Our research suggests 2022 sales will be the highest ever recorded," said John Carroll, senior vice president and head of Insurance and Annuities – U.S. and Canada, LIMRA and LOMA. "As a recognized leader committed to advancing retirement security in the U.S., we are honored that Paula has agreed to join our new Annuity Advisory Board and help us shape the future of our annuity program to best serve our members and the industry."

"It is an honor to work with LIMRA and LOMA alongside other leading experts in the financial services industry, to ensure we find new ways to both educate and increase understanding of annuities and their benefits," said Nelson. "I look forward to representing member companies through the advisory board."

The new advisory boards will offer insights on the business challenges facing companies to help organizations better understand and leverage different aspects of the association's member benefits program. The executives chosen to join the four advisory boards are leaders in their respective fields who have agreed to share their expertise and experience to help shape the future focus for LIMRA and LOMA.

